TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund Buys , Sells Assurant Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , sells Assurant Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund. As of 2021Q2, TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund owns 5 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(BPY) - 695,000 shares, 28.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.75% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 490,000 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 490,000 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio. (BPY) - 400,000 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 308,000 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio.

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund added to a holding in by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.91%. The holding were 695,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85.