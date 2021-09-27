Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: IEFA, HMCO, PBW, XLF, XLI, INTC, BMEZ, SPG, XLE, LMND, PANW, NEP, NIO, BSTZ, ADI, DG, TDG, EXR, IUSG, COST,

IEFA, HMCO, PBW, XLF, XLI, INTC, BMEZ, SPG, XLE, LMND, PANW, NEP, NIO, BSTZ, ADI, DG, TDG, EXR, IUSG, COST, Added Positions: IVV, NVDA, VTV, LMT, ICLN, MSFT, FB, AAPL, GOOGL, NFLX, ZEN, TSM, AMZN, IEMG, PINS, TWTR, ARKG, SQ, GM, SNOW, QRVO, DIS, Z, ZM, XPEV, SHOP, CHWY, XAR, PYPL, TWLO, XHB, CRM, TDOC, BABA, STIP, PSTG, DOCU, TWOU, KKR, FSLR, TMO, ROKU, SBAC, ILMN, MRVL, NCNO,

IVV, NVDA, VTV, LMT, ICLN, MSFT, FB, AAPL, GOOGL, NFLX, ZEN, TSM, AMZN, IEMG, PINS, TWTR, ARKG, SQ, GM, SNOW, QRVO, DIS, Z, ZM, XPEV, SHOP, CHWY, XAR, PYPL, TWLO, XHB, CRM, TDOC, BABA, STIP, PSTG, DOCU, TWOU, KKR, FSLR, TMO, ROKU, SBAC, ILMN, MRVL, NCNO, Reduced Positions: TAN, USMV, GLD, ZS, VGSH, VOO, WORK, BSV, IWD, ROOT, LH, PRFZ, PGX, IWN, ARKK, VUG, IAU, IWO, XLNX, DGRO, QUAL, JD, UNH,

TAN, USMV, GLD, ZS, VGSH, VOO, WORK, BSV, IWD, ROOT, LH, PRFZ, PGX, IWN, ARKK, VUG, IAU, IWO, XLNX, DGRO, QUAL, JD, UNH, Sold Out: ATVI, LPRO, LVS, JNJ, ETN, NEE, CBOE, TJX, LKQ, ROST, DBC, KR, JWS, NCLH, TLT, TTWO, TIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Invesco Solar ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Open Lending Corp, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,856 shares, 19.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,127 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 660,984 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,049 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 189,641 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 133,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 51,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 422.04%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 75,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 482.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 473.23%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $353.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.86%. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Element Pointe Advisors, Llc still held 10,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.43%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Element Pointe Advisors, Llc still held 74,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 64.35%. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $272.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Element Pointe Advisors, Llc still held 4,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in by 52.72%. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Element Pointe Advisors, Llc still held 19,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.58%. The sale prices were between $81.69 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Element Pointe Advisors, Llc still held 17,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54%. The sale prices were between $150.24 and $160.99, with an estimated average price of $156.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Element Pointe Advisors, Llc still held 2,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.