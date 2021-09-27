Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of 13 New Boeing 737 Aircraft to Alaska Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Alaska Airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP -1B engines, this is the first of 13 new 737-9 aircraft confirmed to deliver to the airline as announced in November 2020 from ALC’s orderbook with Boeing. This new 737-9 from ALC joins six 737-9s currently flying in Alaska Airlines’ fleet.

“ALC is pleased to announce this first of 13 new 737-9 aircraft delivery to Alaska Airlines today,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “These new 737-9s from ALC will provide the most modern, fuel-efficient technology to advance the airline’s fleet modernization objectives.”

“Alaska Airlines is excited to take delivery of our seventh 737-9 from Boeing today, extending our partnership with Air Lease Corporation,” said Nat Pieper, Alaska’s Senior Vice President of Fleet, Finance and Alliances. “Our 737-9 experience has been terrific to date. The aircraft is fuel efficient, environmentally friendly, and our guests and teammates love flying it.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

