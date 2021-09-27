Maximus Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Maximus Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, was named to Forbes%26rsquo%3B+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+for+Diversity+2021. Maximus is honored to have received such recognition highlighting our ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive workplace and culture for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“Today's social justice movement has brought needed focus and renewed energy to issues our nation has faced for hundreds of years. We must ensure our efforts and resources support the right initiatives. And to do so, Maximus must lead by example. This recognition showcases our continued strides toward our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Michelle Link, Chief Human Resources Officer, Maximus.

As part of our ongoing strategy to increase DE&I in the workplace, Maximus seeks to foster a culture that respects and values individual contributions and differences. A commitment to create a more inclusive workplace has materialized through many forms, including developing DE&I workshops, monthly Community Conversations, and networking events. In 2020, the Company launched its DE&I Steering and Design Committees which lead efforts around employee diversity across race and ethnicity, gender, position, and division.

“We are seeing a shift in nationwide consciousness. Systemic change won’t happen overnight, but that won’t keep us from advocating and leading our efforts. We could not have the positive impact on the lives of the individuals and families we serve without a diverse and inclusive workforce and culture,” said Link.

In partnership with Statista, a market research company, Forbes selected America’s Best Employers for Diversity based upon an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Participants rated organizations based on several criteria, including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, equality, and general diversity. The list recognizes the top 500 employers who received the most recommendations from employees and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives including the most diverse boards and top governing ranks.

Discover+more+about+Maximus%27+commitment+to+DE%26amp%3BI.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005819r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005819/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment