Altai Announces Election of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the “Company” or “Altai”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on September 27, 2021 in Toronto (the “Meeting”), Dr. Niyazi Kacira, Dr. Mehmet F. Taner, Mr. Jeffrey S. Ackert and Ms. Maria Au were elected as Directors of the Company.



Mr. Raymond Savoie, a director of the Company since 2013, did not stand for renomination as a director for personal reasons. Altai sincerely thanks him for his valuable contributions to the Company during his directorship and wishes him well in all his future ventures.

In the Meeting, MS Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as Auditors of the Company.

ABOUT ALTAI

Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and exploration gold and gas properties in Quebec.

