Empire State Realty Trust Signs New Lease With American Eagle Outfitters In Prime Connecticut Retail Location

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

ESRT-owned building is now fully leased

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that global fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters has signed a new lease for a 2,874 square foot retail space at its prime main street location at 69-97 Main Street. The ESRT-owned shops in Westport, Connecticut are now fully leased after a major tenant repositioning program.

Westport_Empire_State_Realty_Trust.jpg

The shops at 69-97 Main Street are at the center of Westport's premier shopping district. Dual store entrances provide direct access to the premises from both Main Street and Parker Harding Plaza for guest convenience. The tenant mix at the Westport property includes Sundance, Theory, Lululemon, and Johnny Was.

"We are pleased to have full occupancy at the Westport shops with the addition of a great tenant like American Eagle," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT.

Stephen Asch of Lee & Associates represented American Eagle in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT, and Skip Lane, Carl Wunderlich, and Joe Grotto of Cushman & Wakefield.

More information about current ESRT retail opportunities can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors". Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Category: Leasing

favicon.png?sn=NY20698&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-signs-new-lease-with-american-eagle-outfitters-in-prime-connecticut-retail-location-301386056.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20698&Transmission_Id=202109271737PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20698&DateId=20210927
