Thorne HealthTech Announces Closing of its Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share, for total gross proceeds for the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, of $70.0 million. Thorne HealthTech's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "THRN."

Thorne_HealthTech_Logo.jpg

BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as an additional book-running manager.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 22, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from:

BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department; Email: [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 474-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

CONTACTS
Media
Isabella Wiltse
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Danielle O'Brien
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY19319&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-announces-closing-of-its-initial-public-offering-301386045.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY19319&Transmission_Id=202109271724PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY19319&DateId=20210927
