Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Sensient Technologies Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Sensient Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winder Investment Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Winder Investment Pte Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winder Investment Pte Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winder+investment+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 24,130,000 shares, 65.02% of the total portfolio. Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,931,103 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.82% Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 4,206,840 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.69% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT) - 2,958,500 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 4,931,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp by 66.69%. The purchase prices were between $78 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 4,206,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.