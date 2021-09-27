Logo
Brunswick Corporation and Mercury Marine Win Soundings Trade Only Most Innovative Marine Company Award

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 27, 2021


TAMPA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time in three years, Brunswick Corporation and Mercury Marine have jointly won the Soundings Trade Only “Most Innovative Marine Company” award, tying for top honors during the first night of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa. The panel of judges praised Brunswick and Mercury for a record-setting year in 2021 filled with multiple industry-changing product launches such as the Mercury 600hp V12 and the Sea Ray Sundancer 370 among others. Additionally, Brunswick and Mercury were praised for their commitment to the health and safety of their employees and their extraordinary efforts to continue to meet customer demand during the global pandemic.

“We are honored to win The Most Innovative Marine Company award for Brunswick and Mercury, and we thank the judges for selecting us for the second time in three years,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “2021 has been another transformative year for our Company as we continue to redefine the recreational boating experience and attract new, more diverse consumers with the most advanced technology, the most comprehensive product portfolio, and innovative new ways to participate in boating. This award is a testament to the commitment of our more than 15,000 global employees who, despite many challenges, continue to display the highest level of dedication to executing our mission of delivering innovation and inspiration on the water.”

“2021 has been a monumental year in Mercury’s 80+ year history capped by the launch of the industry-leading V12, 600hp Verado,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “With our talented team and deep expertise across design, engineering and product development, I’m confident that we’ll continue to lead the industry in delivering the most innovative propulsion technology.”

“Our Innovation Awards were founded with the goal of looking beyond a company’s products and focusing on its depth and breadth of its business practices,” said Soundings Trade Only editor-in-chief Jeff Moser. “Over the last year, Brunswick Corp. has demonstrated a keen ability to empower its workforce—with the goal of taking a shared, forward-looking approach to the marine industry. The company has made smart acquisitions, released headline-grabbing new products, received multiple awards for workplace diversity and initiatives, expanded its innovation centers and Freedom Boat Club without losing sight of its core mission—getting more people on the water.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.



Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]
