BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Monthly Distribution Amount and Adopts Managed Distribution Plan

The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BBN, the “Trust”) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan") for the Trust. Pursuant to the Plan, the Trust will pay a monthly distribution to shareholders at a stated annual rate as a percentage of the 3-month average net asset value (“NAV”) as of August 31, 2021 as set out in the table below. Payment of monthly distributions under the Trust’s Plan will commence in October 2021. Relevant dates for the first distribution under the Trust’s Plan will be announced after the close of business on October 1, 2021. The Board has also approved a change in the Fund’s fiscal year end from July 31 to December 31, to be effective December 31, 2021.

Trust NYSE

Ticker Monthly

Distribution

Amount per

Share Annual Distribution

Rate as a Percentage

of 3-month average

NAV as of August 31,

2021 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust BBN $0.1229 5.75%

The Plan is intended to provide shareholders of the Trust with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment from the Trust, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized. The Plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, and the Board may amend the terms of the Plan including amending the annual rate of payment or may terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Trust’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Trust’s common shares.

If sufficient investment income is not available for a monthly distribution, the Trust will distribute capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its stated fixed annual distribution rate under the Plan. The Trust is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Trust is paid back to them. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Trust’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” No conclusions should be drawn about the Trust’s investment performance from the amount of the Trust’s distributions or from the terms of the Plan. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Trust’s net asset value per share.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Trust will provide its shareholders of record on each distribution record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in Section 19 Notices are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Trust’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Trust will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Information on the Trust’s Section 19 Notices can be found at www.blackrock.com.

