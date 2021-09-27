Certain Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of forty eight BlackRock municipal, taxable fixed income, and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2021, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2020) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Boards’ renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2021, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2021) in open market transactions through November 30, 2022. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV.
The Boards have authorized the renewal of a Repurchase Program for the following Funds:
Municipal Funds
|
Ticker (NYSE)
|
Fund
CUSIP
|
BFZ
|
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
09248E102
|
BKN
|
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.
09247D105
|
BTA
|
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
09250B103
|
MUI
|
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc.
09253X102
|
MUA
|
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.
09254J102
|
BYM
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
092479104
|
BFK
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust
09248F109
|
BLE
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
09249N101
|
MUC
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.
09254L107
|
MHD
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.
09253N104
|
MFL
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
09254P108
|
MUJ
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.
09254X101
|
MHN
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.
09255C106
|
MUE
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.
09254C107
|
MVF
|
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.
09253R105
|
MVT
|
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.
09253T101
|
MYC
|
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc.
09254M105
|
MCA
|
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.
09254N103
|
MYD
|
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.
09253W104
|
MIY
|
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.
09254V105
|
MYJ
|
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc.
09254Y109
|
MYN
|
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.
09255E102
|
MPA
|
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
09255G107
|
MQY
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.
09254F100
|
MQT
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.
09254G108
|
MYI
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.
09254E103
|
BNY
|
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
09248L106
|
BHV
|
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
092481100
Taxable Fixed Income Funds
|
Ticker (NYSE)
|
Fund
CUSIP
|
BBN
|
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
09248X100
|
BHK
|
BlackRock Core Bond Trust
09249E101
|
HYT
|
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.
09255P107
|
BTZ
|
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
092508100
|
EGF
|
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.
09255K108
|
FRA
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.
09255X100
|
BGT
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
091941104
|
BKT
|
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.
09247F100
|
BLW
|
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
09249W101
|
BIT
|
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
09258A107
|
DSU
|
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.
09255R202
Equity Funds
|
Ticker (NYSE)
|
Fund
CUSIP
|
BGR
|
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
09250U101
|
CII
|
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.
09256A109
|
BDJ
|
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
09251A104
|
BOE
|
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
092501105
|
BME
|
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
09250W107
|
BGY
|
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
092524107
|
BCX
|
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
09257A108
|
BST
|
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
09258G104
|
BUI
|
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
09248D104
The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund’s Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund’s management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Fund Repurchase Program will be made on a national security exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.
