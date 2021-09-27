BlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganization

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE: MFL) and BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (to be renamed “BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc." effective October 1, 2021) (NYSE: MUI) (together, the “Funds”) have approved the reorganization of MFL with and into MUI, with MUI continuing as the surviving Fund (the “Reorganization”).

It is currently expected that the Reorganizations will be completed in the first half of 2022, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders, the potential refinancing of preferred shares and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

