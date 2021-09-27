Amazon Welcomes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to Republic, Mo. Fulfillment Center

Amazon’s new 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Republic, Missouri hosted Missouri Governor Mike Parson and state and local elected officials on Sept. 27 for a tour of STL3. Since it opened on Aug. 1, 2021, the facility has already created 1,400 good jobs. During the event, Amazon announced it will invest in at least 400 more jobs before the end of the year, creating more than 1,800 career opportunities by the holidays.

“This is yet another significant investment by Amazon in the state of Missouri and further demonstrates our state’s emergence as a leading logistics hub,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This expansion is an excellent opportunity for Missourians in the Southwest part of the state to join a company that offers good-paying jobs and great benefits. Amazon’s investments are transforming Republic and the Springfield area, and we look forward to helping Amazon continue to find success in our state.”

With the addition of the fulfillment center, which spans the equivalent of 22 football fields, Amazon has now created more than 9,000 full and part-time jobs in Missouri since 2010. STL3 processes about 42,000 products every day, which can increase to 70,000 products daily during the holidays.

During the event, attendees were able to see how employees in this type of fulfillment center, with the storage capacity equivalent of 262,000 refrigerators, pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as skateboards, area rugs, and bed frames.

“We have seen a surge of growth in Republic and the arrival of Amazon in our area is further testament to our bright future,” said Republic, Missouri Mayor Matt Russell. “It’s exciting to have a company of this magnitude not only investing in our people, but also in our broader community.”

The fulfillment center offers a starting wage of $15.50 an hour with Amazon averaging more than $18 an hour across its fulfillment centers, with comprehensive benefits from day-one, including healthcare, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave.

Amazon also plans to expand the education and skills training benefits it offers to its U.S. employees with a total investment+of+%241.2+billion+by+2025. Through its popular Career Choice program, the company will fund full college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications for its front-line employees—including those who have been at the company for just three months. Amazon is also adding three new education programs to provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT, user experience and research design.

“Our associates are the heart of Amazon in Missouri and beyond,” said Amazon’s Republic General Manager, Andrew Lee. “We are thrilled to open our first fulfillment center in the Republic-Springfield area and empower our people with upskilling opportunities for a long career at Amazon.”

Prior to beginning operations at the new Republic fulfillment center, the company had invested more than $2 billion in Missouri including infrastructure and compensation to employees during the past decade (2010-2020). Additionally, $1.5 billion has been added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments.

Other direct and statewide impacts include more than 24,500 small and medium-sized businesses and independent authors in Missouri growing their businesses with Amazon. In addition, there are more than 24,500 charitable organizations in Missouri customers can choose to support by shopping on AmazonSmile.

