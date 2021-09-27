Fidelity Advisor Series I Buys Syneos Health Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Performance Food Group Co, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Trane Technologies PLC

Investment company Fidelity Advisor Series I Current Portfolio ) buys Syneos Health Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Range Resources Corp, sells Performance Food Group Co, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Trane Technologies PLC, The AES Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Advisor Series I. As of 2021Q2, Fidelity Advisor Series I owns 198 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Advisor Mid Cap II Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+advisor+mid+cap+ii+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 67,975 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73% ITT Inc (ITT) - 260,159 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 92,100 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 85,400 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 134,000 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio.

Fidelity Advisor Series I initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 116,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $48 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $54.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 203,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $139.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 453,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $19.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 552,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I added to a holding in GMS Inc by 174.79%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 154,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I added to a holding in Crane Co by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 104,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 110.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 283,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 320.41%. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 65,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Fidelity Advisor Series I sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.

Fidelity Advisor Series I sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9.

Fidelity Advisor Series I sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

Fidelity Advisor Series I sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Fidelity Advisor Series I sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Fidelity Advisor Series I reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 42.48%. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Fidelity Advisor Series I still held 468,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I reduced to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $382.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Fidelity Advisor Series I still held 67,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 66.26%. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Fidelity Advisor Series I still held 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I reduced to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 62.23%. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Fidelity Advisor Series I still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I reduced to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 34.86%. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $217.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Fidelity Advisor Series I still held 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series I reduced to a holding in Hologic Inc by 39.19%. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Fidelity Advisor Series I still held 107,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.