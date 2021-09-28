UPDATE: Ethan Allen Plans to Expand Manufacturing Production in Vermont, Announces New Job Openings and Increases Wages

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

UPDATE: Ethan Allen Plans to Expand Manufacturing Production in Vermont, Announces New Job Openings and Increases Wages

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) today reaffirmed its commitment to maintain and grow its North American workshops where customization helps create relevant and quality products. To further this commitment, Ethan Allen is actively recruiting new employees for its manufacturing operations in both Beecher Falls and Orleans, Vermont despite escalating manufacturing costs.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO stated, “We are pleased to see our business continue to be strong as we work to deliver customer orders and help them make their home a haven. Our commitment to manufacturing most of our own products has proven both a strategic and a branding advantage. We are fortunate to have maintained and grown our manufacturing facilities in North America which enables us to be in a better position to serve our clients. We also continue to make major investments in technology.”

During a recent visit to Vermont, Kathwari was reminded of the Company’s vibrant local history, which spans nearly 90 years. Ethan Allen is proud to be one of the Northeast Kingdom’s largest employers. “We’re named after one of Vermont’s most revered historical figures, and we started our business in Beecher Falls in 1932,” says Kathwari. “Many of the associates in our Vermont plants are from families that have worked with us for generations.”

Kathwari continued, “However, during the last twenty years our production in Vermont has had major declines due to a number of factors including the shortage of labor and the escalation of manufacturing costs. Our growth and future expansion depends on attracting and retaining strong talent while also controlling major costs of manufacturing in Vermont including escalating state income taxes, property taxes, and costs of electricity.”

As part of its strategy to attract and retain strong talent, the Company recently increased its starting wage to $16.00 an hour as well as provided increases for those more experienced associates, a move that Kathwari hopes will attract and retain a new generation of craftspeople to Ethan Allen’s team of artisans. “Competitive wages, along with our strong focus on safety, excellent medical benefits, steadfast environmental commitment, and unrivaled reputation for quality has always made our workshops an exceptional place to build a career,” Kathwari noted.

In addition to two manufacturing workshops in Vermont, Ethan Allen also operates a Design Center on the western side of the state in Shelburne. Ethan Allen values the contributions of its Vermont associates and looks forward to continued growth in the region.

“I am pleased that we have made the decision to add more associates and increase base wages in Vermont, and I am confident that this will help us attract additional talented people including those just getting started,” Kathwari concluded.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Mexico, and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill, and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Contact:
Geri Moran
VP, Marketing & PR
203.743.8374
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMzI0MSM0NDI2NDc2IzIwMTk1NDA=
Ethan-Allen.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment