Kalo Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Files Amended Technical Report

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (

TSXV:KALO, Financial), ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), announces that as a result of a recent review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its prior scientific and technical disclosures.

The technical report on the Vatu Aurum Gold Project (the "Property") with an effective date of January 16, 2021 (the "Technical Report") was not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Company confirms that all estimates of the quantity, grade, and metal or mineral content which it has made in respect of its Property are historical mineral resource estimates as defined by NI 43-101, as such estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources or reserves and were prepared before the Company acquired the Property. The Company confirms that it is not treating such historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

To address these deficiencies the Company has filed an amended NI 43-101 Technical Report. All mineral resources or mineral reserves referenced in the Company's news releases and disclosure documents issued prior to the date hereof are referring to historical mineral resource estimates.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's northisland, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

On behalf of Kalo Gold

Fred Tejada
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact, please contact
Kevin Ma
President and Director
E: [email protected]
T: +1-604-363-0411.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665723/Kalo-Gold-Clarifies-Technical-Disclosure-and-Files-Amended-Technical-Report

