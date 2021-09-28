Balabala Big Fashion show at one of the seven wonders of the world - The Great Wall of China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Balabala Big Fashion show at one of the seven wonders of the world - The Great Wall of China -

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2021, Balabala, as a leading kids' fashion brand in Asia, united with Tiktok China to hold a spectacular fashion show at one of the seven wonders of the world - the Great Wall of China.

Balabala_Big_Fashion_show.jpg

During the big show Balabala joined in partnership with famous designerJason Wu and the new generation trendy designer CHENPENG showcasing the innovative combination of trendy design, high-tech materials and comfortable wearing to create world-class functional down outerwear for Balabala children around the world.

Balabala has accumulated significant experience and market respect over many seasons in providing down outerwear for Children selling over 50 million pieces of children's down coat alone. This year Balabala has integrated its design themes with 'Chinese Civilization', 'Nature during winter' and 'growth with dreams' in its product offering. Balabala has uniquely combined fashion with nature, trendy with classic style and dreams with reality, presenting new concepts of Chinese design with the unique charm of Chinese culture to the world.

Founded in 2002, Balabala provides on trend fashion, shoes, accessories and homewear for children aged from 0-14, delivering high-quality products in an exciting shopping environment. Balabala currently trades in over 4,800 stores across mainland China and in 2016 commenced its international expansion across SE Asia and the Middle East where it currently has around 40 sales points.

In Balabala's world, every child is different, encouraging infinite dreams and a wonderful childhood for kids all around the world.

For more info, please visit: https://global.balabala.com/pages/business-opportunities

favicon.png?sn=CN18153&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balabala-big-fashion-show-at-one-of-the-seven-wonders-of-the-world---the-great-wall-of-china---301385420.html

SOURCE Balabala International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18153&Transmission_Id=202109272200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18153&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment