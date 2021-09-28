Balabala Big Fashion show at one of the seven wonders of the world - The Great Wall of China

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2021, Balabala, as a leading kids' fashion brand in Asia, united with Tiktok China to hold a spectacular fashion show at one of the seven wonders of the world - the Great Wall of China.

During the big show Balabala joined in partnership with famous designerJason Wu and the new generation trendy designer CHENPENG showcasing the innovative combination of trendy design, high-tech materials and comfortable wearing to create world-class functional down outerwear for Balabala children around the world.

Balabala has accumulated significant experience and market respect over many seasons in providing down outerwear for Children selling over 50 million pieces of children's down coat alone. This year Balabala has integrated its design themes with 'Chinese Civilization', 'Nature during winter' and 'growth with dreams' in its product offering. Balabala has uniquely combined fashion with nature, trendy with classic style and dreams with reality, presenting new concepts of Chinese design with the unique charm of Chinese culture to the world.

Founded in 2002, Balabala provides on trend fashion, shoes, accessories and homewear for children aged from 0-14, delivering high-quality products in an exciting shopping environment. Balabala currently trades in over 4,800 stores across mainland China and in 2016 commenced its international expansion across SE Asia and the Middle East where it currently has around 40 sales points.

In Balabala's world, every child is different, encouraging infinite dreams and a wonderful childhood for kids all around the world.

