The Trust Number 410541-7 Will Continue Acquiring LALA's Outstanding Shares

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 27, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced that, Trust number 410541-7, Offeror in the tender offer for up to all the Lala "B" outstanding shares which concluded on September 21, 2021, communicated that it will continue acquiring remaining outstanding LALA shares on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), at the original offer price of $17.36 pesos per share. It will therefore maintain said purchase position through the BMV for an estimated period of 30 calendar days, as will be determined by the Trust.

Those shareholders who did not participate on the public tender offer, may continue to sell shares to Trust number 410541-7.

This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any type of securities.

Limitation of Liability: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage. For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

For more information:
Daniel Espinosa
[email protected]

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

favicon.png?sn=NY21068&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-trust-number-410541-7-will-continue-acquiring-lalas-outstanding-shares-301386200.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21068&Transmission_Id=202109272207PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21068&DateId=20210927
