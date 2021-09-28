Logo
S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Announces Finalists for 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Some 196 finalists to be recognized at the annual event

- Winners to be announced December 9th at a black-tie gala in New York City -

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 29 countries are named as finalists for the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2021 Finalists were announced today by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

S_and_P_Global_Platts.jpg

Often described as "'the Oscars of the energy industry", the Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories that span the entire energy complex.

Jenny Salinas, Vice President, Marketing, S&P Global Platts, said: "This year's complement of 196 finalists truly indicates the outstanding innovation and supreme leadership occurring in so many sectors across our industries. Companies are tackling critical issues such as emissions control, digitization, investment to improve the quality of life, and so much more. We are proud to honor these individuals and companies on their achievements."

The Global Energy Awards' independent panel of esteemed judges will select winners for each award category from the corresponding group of finalists. The "Energy Company of the Year" will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.

The "Climate Leader Award-Power" is unique as its finalists and winner are identified by S&P Global Sustainable1, based on the S&P Global Trucost annual research engagement with global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidCap index.

The winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala on December 9th in New York City. This year, the event will be held in-person at Cipriani Wall Street and will follow all Covid-19-related guidelines and as well, there will be a virtual attendance option.

To view the complete list of Award categories and finalists, as well as more information on the Awards and upcoming ceremony, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com

Staples will serve as Award Presenting Sponsor of this year's S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. Sponsorship opportunities are available through [email protected] at +1 720-264-6618.

Media Contact:
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

favicon.png?sn=NY21104&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-global-energy-awards-announces-finalists-for-2021-301386208.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21104&Transmission_Id=202109272218PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21104&DateId=20210927
