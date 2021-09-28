Fidelity Salem Street Trust Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, Nutrien, Sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc

- New Purchases: RRC, ALB, IGO, LPX, CLF, TGA,
- Added Positions: XOM, RIO, NTR, CVX, TTE, ADM, VALE3, BHP, LUN, CTVA, WFG, FMC, BHP, BP., RDSB, SQM-B, AAL, STERV, CF, MNDI, OXY, PETR3, NEM, FCX, CMC, SUZB3, COP, MOS, DLR, STLD, LUKOY, ABX, EQIX, MTL, HES, SUM, IVN, PXD, UPM, FNV, WPM, FM, DAR, FMG, AEM, NIC, MGY, GMEXICOB, IMP, NUE, NCM, EQNR, 005490, ELS, ANTO, EQT, SCA B, F34, ICL, TECK.B, MFA, AMS, ANG, 5411, 3861, TRNO, LAMR, REGI, FANG, KL, KALU, 02689,
- Reduced Positions: AGNC, AIRC, EFC, WHLRD.PFD, BG, WY, DBRG, AKR, CMO, GMKN, EARN, WSC, NRZ,
- Sold Out: DBRGPJ.PFD, DBRGPI.PFD, DBRGPH.PFD, IVRPA.PFD, ABRPA.PFD, DBRGPG.PFD, COG, NOVKY, AIV, EQR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 24,350 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.72%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 22,370 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.36%
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 14,795 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.89%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 4,400 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio.
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 11,520 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.17%
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IGO Ltd (IGO)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in IGO Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thungela Resources Ltd (TGA)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Thungela Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $66.58, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $66.62 and $78.91, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRGPJ.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.19.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRGPI.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.21.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRGPH.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVRPA.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.92.Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABRPA.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.74.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRGPG.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.84 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Reduced: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 90.57%. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 27.94%. The sale prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 8,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ellington Financial Inc (EFC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 82.61%. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRD.PFD)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc by 92.56%. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 3,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 38.78%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund.
1. Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund keeps buying
