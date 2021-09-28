Fidelity Salem Street Trust Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, Nutrien, Sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc

Investment company Fidelity Salem Street Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, Nutrien, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corp, sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Salem Street Trust. As of 2021Q2, Fidelity Salem Street Trust owns 156 stocks with a total value of $43 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+strategic+real+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 24,350 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.72% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 22,370 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.36% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 14,795 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.89% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 4,400 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 11,520 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.17%

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in IGO Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Thungela Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $66.58, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $66.62 and $78.91, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.19.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.92.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.74.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.84 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 90.57%. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 27.94%. The sale prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 8,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 82.61%. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc by 92.56%. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 3,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 38.78%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.