Castellum sells a property portfolio to Oscar Properties for approximately SEK 1.7 billion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is selling 16 properties in Stockholm, Öresund, Norrköping and Västerås to Oscar Properties. The sale price is SEK 1.7 billion less overheads and deferred tax totalling approximately MSEK 95. The net price exceeds the most recent valuation by about MSEK 60. Furthermore, the sale resulted in an impairment of goodwill of approximately MSEK 20 and deferred tax income of approximately MSEK 170.

"The sale is in line with the company's strategy, and at the same time provides us with a cash injection that further strengthens our financial muscles for the proposed merger with Kungsleden," says Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum AB.

As a partial payment, Castellum will receive a block of shares corresponding to a maximum of MSEK 200 in Oscar Properties, entailing an ownership share of approximately 10% based on the latest available ownership list. The block of shares is regarded as a financial investment whereby Castellum receives shares at a level that is considered attractive in a company with an exciting growth strategy.

The transaction in brief
Sale price: SEK 1.7 billion
Closing date: 1 November 2021
Rental value: approximately MSEK 147/year
Average contract duration: 3.1 years
Major tenant: Fingerprint Cards AB
Lettable area: 115,600 sq. m.
Economic occupancy rate: approximately 82%
Properties: Stockholm: Altartorpet 22, Altartorpet 23, Arrendatorn 15, Arrendatorn 16, Ekplantan 4, Ekstubben 21 and 23, Ekstubben 25, Malmö: Fullriggaren 4, Revolversvarvaren 10 (part of), Helsingborg: Grusgången 2, Kavalleristen 9, Kroksabeln 18, Pilbågen 6, Pilbågen 6:2, Snårskogen 1, Norrköping: Proppen 2, Västerås: Jordlinan 2

For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board, Castellum AB, +46 704-58 24 70
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 97 billion. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-sells-a-property-portfolio-to-oscar-properties-for-approximately-sek-1-7-billion,c3422486

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO21310&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellum-sells-a-property-portfolio-to-oscar-properties-for-approximately-sek-1-7-billion-301386320.html

SOURCE Castellum

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO21310&Transmission_Id=202109280258PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO21310&DateId=20210928
