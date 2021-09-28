AI/ML Innovations' Tech2Heal Readies Its Remote Patient Monitoring Platform For Deployment

Product roll out and pilot studies planned for the fourth quarter 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, is readying its Alakin RPM (remote patient monitoring) platform for deployment during the fourth quarter of this year.

The MVP (minimum viable platform) version of Alakin is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, in tandem with initial pilot studies being readied for deployment with several significant healthcare providers located in Europe and South America.

Tech2Heal has innovated "Alakin," a scalable SaaS ("software as a service") digital therapy and remote patient monitoring platform that allows hospitals and clinics to effortlessly undertake "no code" value-based care programs with their patients. At its core, Alakin is a bespoke, full stack platform with a rich feature set that includes the "clinical builder" (a centerpiece product feature which allows for near limitless configurability of patient clinical protocols), embedded telemedicine tools, a triage dashboard, interactive calendars, fully scalable integrated patient records and more, which combine in a versatile and powerful tool that can save the healthcare provider's valuable resources while simultaneously helping to improve the outcome for patients.

Alakin offers a B2B subscription model, with a monthly fee per patient embedded within the system of each healthcare provider. The targeted primary users are medical clinics, hospitals, ACOs, and individual doctor practices. Integral to its successful deployment, Alakin offers a method to accelerate innovative services to care teams and patients, in line with new regulations concerning value-based payments found in markets such as the US, Europe and Brazil. An advantage of Alakin to its targeted users is that clinicians are able to launch their own basket of services of remote patient monitoring and/or digital therapeutics within few hours, without having to use any computer code. Additionally, plans are underway to evolve Alakin to an "outcome-based" fee structure within certain markets, as is the case with some US health care providers.

About Tech2Heal (DBA Tech2Health)

Tech2Heal is a Paris, France based digital healthcare innovator with a portfolio of wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center. Tech2Health has developed a clinically supported and evidence-based methodology consisting of psychotherapies and non-medicinal interventions that apply body and mind healing techniques, delivered via a secure digital platform.

Tech2Health's premier product, Qookka Live, provides mental and emotional health preventive and support services to corporations and health insurers from within one cohesive app. Qookka Live affords simple, intuitive access to licensed therapists and their patients, and supplements these consultations with both digital courses and live sessions of wellness coaching in six areas: meditation, mindfulness, yoga, art therapy, Tai chi and Qi Qong.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML," the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF," and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB."

