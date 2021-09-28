Maximize Creative Potential with Logitech MX Keys Mini, a New Minimalist Wireless Keyboard

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the new MX+Keys+Mini and MX+Keys+Mini+for+Mac, keyboards designed for creators that pack more power into a minimalist wireless keyboard. MX Keys Mini offers the best features of the standard-sized MX Keys that consumers know and love, in a minimalist wireless keyboard designed for any space you work, whether a large designer desk in the studio or a home setup. Type with confidence, comfort and style on MX Keys Mini, crafted for efficiency, stability and precision to help maximize creative potential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005207/en/

New Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, keyboards designed for creators that pack more power into a minimalist wireless keyboard (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. “MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.”

MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s best non-mechanical typing technology. The minimalist form factor aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching – resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics. Its spherically-dished keys place every key, command and shortcut at your fingertips, without cluttering your space with extra keys you don’t need. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to orient your fingers and stay in your flow. Three new functions designed to optimize your work experience when using Logitech Options are available in MX Keys Mini: a dictation key (feature provided by Windows and macOS, available in select countries), mute/unmute microphone key and an emoji key.

Offering USB-C quick-charging, MX Keys Mini easily connects up to three wireless devices with Bluetooth® Low Energy and is compatible with Windows®, Chrome, Linux and Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver. MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimized for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

MX Keys Mini appeals to every personality with three colors - rose, pale gray and graphite - and pairs well with Master Series mice, allowing you to build a complete MX setup and create like never before.

At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint. Sustainable design considers environmental and social impacts from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to end-of-life, which is why a portion of MX Keys Mini’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic — 30 percent for graphite and 12 percent for pale gray and rose. Logitech’s PCR+program illustrates the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and ability to innovate to give materials a second life, helping reduce our industry’s carbon impact. By the end of 2021, half of Logitech’s current Personal Workspace line of mice and keyboards will include some level of PCR plastic and new product introductions will use PCR plastic, wherever possible. MX Keys Mini’s paper packaging is also sourced from FSC(R)-certified forests, reflecting Logitech’s commitment to supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac will be available starting today at Logitech.com and many global retailers. Suggested retail price for MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac is $99.99. MX+Keys+Mini+for+Business will be available for purchase in late October across key markets. Please contact your local reseller or visit Logitech.com%2Fworkdesk. For more information on MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include+Logitech,+Logitech+G,+ASTRO+Gaming,+Streamlabs,+Blue+Microphones,+Ultimate+Ears and+Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at+www.logitech.com, the+company+blog or+%40Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005207/en/