Faraday Announces the Success of Its ARM-based SoCs in Wide Ranging Applications

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that total shipments of ARM based SoC designs have exceeded 550 million units. In recent years, the applications were mainly in the fields of Mobile, MCU, Smartgrid, IoT, Networking, Multi-Function Printers, Factory Automotion, Projector, POS System, and Surveillance Equipment in 55nm, 40nm, and 28nm process nodes.

Faraday has an extensive history of success with a wide range of CPU for design service and has become expert in CPU core hardening optimized to meet specific customer expectations. Faraday has since launched a series of extremely popular, internally-designed and hardened ARM-based CPU cores. These optimized CPUs have included ARM Cortex A, R, and M series, including A53, R4, CM7, and CM4 with the specialized sub-systems.

“Faraday provides expertise in value-added CPU Sub-system service to achieve each customer’s SoC configuration and performance requirements,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “It has proven time and again to be effective in facilitating faster time-to-market and in reducing risk in SoC implementation phase. We are confident that our world class CPU services can assist customers in delivering SoC designs which more closely meet or exceed initial expectations,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, LPDDR1/2/3/4/4X, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

