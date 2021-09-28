Gerald Group closes US$450 million North American Borrowing Base Facility with record oversubscription

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gerald Group closes US$450 million North American Borrowing Base Facility with record oversubscription

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Group ("Gerald"), the world's largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of Gerald's North American trading hub GT Commodities LLC's ("GTC") Borrowing Base Facility ("BBF") closed at US$450 million.

Gerald_Logo.jpg

ING Capital LLC ("ING") acted as Lead Lender and Administrative Agent for the refinancing of GTC's current secured financing facility, with Rabobank and HSBC as Joint Lead Arrangers (JLAs). Other members of the club deal included Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Bank of China, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit. GTC's BBF, which launched at US$300 million received record subscriptions of US$495 million from existing and new lenders, and after scaling back closed at US$450 million. The financial flexibility that the BBF provides GTC, will continue to support Gerald's North American activities.

"Notwithstanding the continued disruption and volatility in global supply chains, Gerald Group continues to demonstrate being a stable partner across the supply chain. The Group remains focused on sustainable growth and playing a vital role in the energy transition journey towards a better future. The oversubscription and favourable pricing achieved in the refinancing shows clear confidence from commodity lenders in Gerald's businesses. We truly appreciate the strong relationships we have with our existing banking group, and welcome the addition of three new participants to the credit facility," said Mital Patel, Gerald Group's Global Head of Finance & Banking.

"ING is pleased to partner again with Gerald Group for the success of this transaction and the high demand generated from the market, which is a testament to the strength of the company's business, both globally and regionally," said Matthew Rosetti, Head of ING's Commodity Finance team in North America. "Given the significant increase of metal prices over the past 12 months, this facility increase and timely closing will enable them to continue on their growth trajectory in the North American region and execute on their strong positioning in the diversified metals space."

Gerald Group: Annanya Sarin: [email protected] Tel: +44 20 3805 2000 / +44 7507 583792

ING: Melissa Kanter: [email protected] Tel: + Tel +1 646 424 7021

About Gerald Group

Gerald Group aims to contribute to world trade and economic development in a sustainable and responsible manner. Founded in 1962 in the United States, the Group is the world's oldest and largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house. Headquartered in London, the Group is led by Chairman and CEO Craig Dean. Gerald is a dedicated and trusted partner to leading miners and processors, industrial consumers and major financial institutions and has market presence in all regions of the world. The Group operates trading hubs in Shanghai, Stamford and Switzerland for the merchanting of non-ferrous, ferrous and precious metals and related concentrates and raw materials. Gerald's global footprint, conservative risk management culture, expert market intelligence, deeply experienced and innovative trading desks combined with logistics, storage and structured finance solutions, are complimented by strategic relationships, enhancing the business' capability to provide customers access to a diverse and steady supply of resources.

About ING Capital LLC

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, and part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution with a strong European base. The purpose of ING Bank NV is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business.

favicon.png?sn=AQ21084&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerald-group-closes-us450-million-north-american-borrowing-base-facility-with-record-oversubscription-301386353.html

SOURCE Gerald Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ21084&Transmission_Id=202109280405PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ21084&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment