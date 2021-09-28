i3 Energy PLC Announces H1 2021 Earnings Webcast

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / i3 Energy plc ("i3", "i3 Energy", or the "Company") ( LSE:I3E, Financial) ( TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, posted its H1 2021 Interim Report and Dividends Declaration for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 on the Reports and Presentations section of its website at https://i3.energy/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/.

As was announced previously, on Monday, 27 September 2021 at 3:00 pm BST the Company live streamed a webcast to discuss the Company's H1 2021 Interim Report and Dividend Declaration and to answer questions. The webcast is now available for replay on the Company's website at https://i3.energy/videos/.



Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

