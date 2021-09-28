Logo
Castle Biosciences President and CEO Derek Maetzold Will Deliver Keynote Presentation During Arizona Bioscience Week

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, will deliver the keynote presentation during Arizona Bioscience Week, taking place from Oct. 3-9, 2021. Arizona Bioscience Week is presented by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) and the Arizona Commerce Authority.

As demonstrated through Arizona Bioscience Week, Arizona’s bioscience industry is committed to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines, medical devices and healthcare technologies that make life better for people in Arizona and around the world.

“As we continue to grow the bioscience industry in Arizona, we are grateful for companies like Castle Biosciences, who are committed to patient care and supporting the future business leaders of tomorrow,” said Joan Koerber-Walker, president and chief executive officer of AZBio. “Derek’s and Castle’s success are a testament to the power and importance of having a strong vision from the beginning – keeping patient care at the forefront of business – and we are excited to hear Derek share his story with other up-and-comers in the life science industry.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to keynote Arizona Bioscience Week,” said Derek Maetzold, president and CEO of Castle Biosciences. “This event benefits AZAdvances, part of the Opportunity Through Entrepreneurship Foundation that is providing not only funding but also mentorship for the life science innovators of tomorrow. Castle is proud to support this organization, future innovation and the Arizona bioscience community.”

Maetzold’s keynote presentation will take place during the AZAdvances Innovation Showcase on Oct. 6. To register or learn more about the events taking place during Arizona Bioscience Week, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.azbio.org%2Fazbw2021.

About Arizona Bioindustry Association

The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(6) trade association supporting the growth of Arizona's life science sector. AZBio member organizations in the fields of business, research and education, health care delivery, economic development, government and other professions involved in the biosciences are the key drivers of the growth of Arizona's life science sector. As the unified voice of our industry in Arizona, AZBio strives to make Arizona a place where bioscience organizations can grow and succeed.

AZBio works nationally and globally with the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and leading patient advocacy organizations.

Through these relationships, AZBio has access to information, contacts, resources, cost saving programs and the global bioscience and medtech community.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx® -CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma,) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005164r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005164/en/

