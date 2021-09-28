EZ NFT, Digital Artist James Suret Launch Animated Warhol/Marilyn Tributes on MakersPlace

Digital Artist’s 3D Reinterpretations of Warhol’s Sunday B. Morning Prints Evoke Themes of Love and Death

Las Vegas, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, is launching two James Suret pieces for auction on MakersPlace, one of the world’s leading digital art marketplaces. The pieces were developed in collaboration with the company’s EZ NFT division, which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market.

The two 1/1 works by UK-based digital artist Suret are being auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 initiative – offering unique opportunities to invest in iconic physical art pieces and the uniquely commissioned NFTs inspired by them. The pieces were developed for Renaissance 2.0’s initial launch, The Marilyn Collection, which brought together five of today’s hottest modern-day artists to create unique NFTs inspired by Andy Warhol’s Sunday B. Morning prints of Marilyn Monroe.

Dark and emotive, Suret’s artwork leverages 3D and 2D techniques to create digital sculptures and illustrations that depict emotionally engaging scenes. His work has been included in books and magazines worldwide as well as his self-published art book Love, Death & Kisses. More recently, Suret has channeled his talents into the creation of digital art as NFTs – often vividly juxtaposing the themes of love and death.

“I cannot think of anyone who embodies the combined themes of love and death more so than Warhol’s muse, Marilyn Monroe,” said Suret. “Reinterpreting his prints of Marilyn through the Renaissance 2.0 collaboration was an incredible opportunity to pay tribute to one of the most adored film legends of the modern age, the world’s ongoing fascination with her untimely passing and her incredible ability to live on in film, art and popular culture.”

Suret’s Eternal Marilynshowcases Monroe in vivid and glamorous gold and black tones – as beautiful and memorable in death as she was in life. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, this NFT will be sold alongside the original Warhol print that served as Suret’s inspiration. In addition, the NFT also comes with a physical Infinite Objects display.

Macabre Marilyn offers a different take, in the form of an animated 3D Monroe in metallic rose and blue. This piece also comes with an Infinite Objects display.

“Extraordinary and compelling, these animated James Suret works will greatly appeal to today’s digital art enthusiasts,” said Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. “These uniquely commissioned pieces embody Suret’s incredible talent for emotive 3D design in stunning tributes that are must-have additions to any growing NFT collection. Getting an original Warhol print and NFT display is just icing on the cake.”

To view or bid on these pieces on MakersPlace, visit https://makersplace.com/jamessuret/

For more information on EZ NFT and its Renaissance 2.0 offering visit ez365.io/ez-nft/

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company ( WCIG, Financial) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

For media inquiries contact:

Wee-Cig Media Relations

[email protected]