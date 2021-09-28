Square Card Launches in Canada to Address Small Businesses' Major Pain Point: Cash Flow

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Square Card Launches in Canada to Address Small Businesses' Major Pain Point: Cash Flow

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Square announced the launch of Square+Card in Canada to address one of the biggest challenges small businesses face: managing their cash flow. The announcement marks a milestone in Square’s goal of expanding financial access in Canada — its second largest international market — and better positions the company to serve the needs of business owners across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005254/en/

Square_Card_Product_Image_EN.jpg

Square Card (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve heard, time and time again, that cash flow is a major pain point for Canadian businesses. Often, it’s the reason they continue accepting cash, despite it being time-consuming and costly to manage,” said Christina Riechers, Head of Product, Business Banking at Square. “Businesses should be able to access their money as soon as they make a sale, and we’re proud to bring that experience to sellers across Canada.”

Square Card is a business expense card that gives owners instant access to the money they have processed through Square at no extra charge. Sellers can sign up for this optional, add-on service in just two minutes through the Square App or web Dashboard. As soon as a business makes a sale, the funds are immediately available within their Square Balance, and can be spent instantly with their Square Card.

For sellers who prefer to use an external bank account, Square now offers them the option to make real-time transfers of their funds with Instant+transfers by clicking a button in the Square App or from their online Square Dashboard. All they need to do is link their supported debit card to their Square account. Instant transfers cost a 1.5% fee per transfer.

While all businesses currently using Square can access their money the next business day at no extra cost (which is faster than the industry average), a poll conducted earlier this year with Canadian business owners using Square found there is great demand for more immediate options. The poll identified the top benefits to receiving their funds in real-time include: peace of mind, convenience, and the ability to quickly access money to fund their day-to-day operations.

“I love my Square Card because I treat it like my business account. I buy my supplies with that card so I know exactly what is coming in and what’s going out,” said Nerma Tahirovic, the owner of Yassmeen%26rsquo%3Bs+Shop in Windsor, ON, a jewelry business selling bespoke handcrafted pieces made from vegan and cruelty-free materials. “It saves me the trouble of going to the bank, opening up a business account and paying CAD$25 per month, or whatever their fees are. Square Card doesn’t have monthly or any other recurring fees, I love it.”

By offering financial tools like Square Card that work seamlessly with Square’s ecosystem of software and solutions, sellers have a unified view of their account balances and expenditures, helping them remain competitive and succeed on their own terms. Learn more about how Square Card can help Canadians run their businesses here.

About Square

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK. More information about Square is available at square.ca.

About the Survey

Square polled 1,816 sellers from across Canada between March 22, 2021 and April 5, 2021. Participants were part of a group of early adopters of Instant transfers in Canada.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005254r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005254/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment