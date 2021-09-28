374Water, A North Carolina Innovator, Hosts US Congressman David Price

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Representatives of 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a cleantech waste recovery company located in Durham, North Carolina ("374Water") focused on deploying its AirSCWO technology to safely eliminate pollutants from a variety of waste streams, were proud to host U.S. Congressman David Price (NC-04) on September 17th, 2021. Mr. Price visited with members of 374Water's team and advisory board on the Duke University campus to learn about the capabilities of the technology and tour the first operational unit.

"We were honored to welcome Congressman David Price and share with him our innovative waste elimination technology," said 374Water CEO Kobe Nagar. "Congressman Price is a leader in Washington who sees how our technology solves pollution problems impacting his constituents in North Carolina and the nation."

374Water is commercializing a novel approach to supercritical water oxidation, AirSCWO, which transforms organic waste into recoverable resources such as water, minerals, and energy. The company is committed to shifting the waste and wastewater industry from end-of-pipe treatment, which does not fully eradicate pollutants but rather shifts their form, to resource recovery. It also cleanly destroys PFAS by breaking the carbon-fluorine bond, rendering what remains innocuous. 374Water focuses on deploying systems at municipal wastewater and industrial facilities, in agricultural communities, and at defense and emergency installations.

"Clean water is not a luxury - it's fundamental to the health and safety of our communities. I am glad I was able to visit 374Water and see the hard work they are doing to eliminate PFAS contamination from our water supply," said Congressman David Price (NC-04). "We must continue to invest in technologies that can help us Build Back Better, and waste elimination technology is at the top of that list. I am proud to advocate for these types of investments in Congress and look forward to continuous innovation- especially from North Carolinian trailblazers like 374Water-in supercritical water oxidation."

Pictured from left to right: Henri Gavin of Duke University, Israel Abitbol of 374Water, Representative David Price (NC-04), Marc Deshusses of 374Water and Justin Sosne of UK Consul Office for North Carolina in front of 374Water's industrial scale pilot system "Nix 1".

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. (SCWO) is a publicly traded company offering innovative technology to process and eliminate organic waste including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS from natural and engineered environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean. We help businesses and local governments deploy solutions consistent with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

