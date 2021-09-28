ePlay Announces Major Update of Outbreak Approved for Apple and Google Stores

New update adds levels and new challenges to the popular Match-3 game.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it has released a major update to its Outbreak mobile game featuring Howie Mandel. The update includes new levels, challenges, and ways to play ePlay's #1 game on Android and top 3 on Apple App Store. The new version is available for download from Apple App Store and Google Play. Outbreak is ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars on Apple App Store.

"ePlay's partnerships are deep and rich," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "We are seeking millions of players for the games we created with Howie Mandel and are well on our way with top rated titles like Outbreak."

Outbreak is a part of a series of games developed by ePlay and created in partnership with Howie Mandel. Howie's Games highlights just one of many successful partnerships between ePlay, athletes, celebrities and great brands. Others include Robert Horry, 7-time NBA champion with his mobile game Big Shot Basketball co-created and developed by ePlay. The Klocked partnership was announced earlier this summer with Spartan Racing and more announcements to follow.

The Company also announces that its partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange, CFL Players' Association, and the Klocked fitness app to support the Terry Fox Foundation resulted in over $1,000 in donations directly to the Terry Fox Foundation. Participants and supporters can still sign up and donate at www.terryfox.ca/klocked.

In addition, ePlay Digital is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Florton Artias Consulting Inc. (the "Consultant") pursuant to which the Consultant will provide investor awareness services to the Company. For these services, the Company has issued 200,000 fully vested stock options exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.195 per share for a three year term.

The contractual services of the Consultant are to commence as of September 24, 2021 and will continue for a one-year period. The Consultant will engage with investors in various social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor awareness and widespread dissemination of ePlay Digital's news and growth events. The Consultant is not a related person with respect to the Issuer.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

