Strategic Metals Receives Drill Results from Its Hopper Cu-Au-Ag Project, Yukon

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strategic Metals Receives Drill Results from Its Hopper Cu-Au-Ag Project, Yukon

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (

TSXV:SMD, Financial) ("Strategic") reports that on September 27, 2021, CAVU Mining Corp. ("CAVU") announced excellent drill results from a new area of skarn mineralization at the Hopper copper-gold-silver project, located in southwestern Yukon. CAVU holds the Hopper project under option and can acquire a 70% interest in the project by incurring $5 million in exploration expenditures, paying Strategic $700,000 in cash, and issuing Strategic 500,000 CAVU shares, by March 31, 2025.

Highlights from the first three drill holes recently announced by CAVU were:

  • 1.405% copper, 0.532 g/t gold and 11.7 g/t silver over 22.28 m in hole 1;
  • 0.622% copper, 0.197 g/t gold and 4.2 g/t silver over 9.39 m in hole 2; and,
  • 1.365% copper, 0.488 g/t gold and 9.6 g/t silver over 10.96 in hole 3.

Details concerning the drill results, locations of the holes and photos of the mineralized intervals appear on CAVU's website cavumining.com.

"Strategic congratulates CAVU on its discovery and anticipates that future drilling will result in more discoveries within this large skarn/porphyry complex," states Doug Eaton, CEO of Strategic. "CAVU's discovery spotlights the copper potential of southwestern Yukon, an area which hosts several mines, former mines and undeveloped copper deposits. Strategic owns a number of other promising copper-gold projects in this area and sees CAVU's success a potential stimulus for exploration throughout the district."

The Hopper project is located along the Ashihik road, 50 km from its junction with the Alaska Highway and 22 km north of the Ashihik hydroelectric dam. A system of 4 by 4 roads provides access to the main exploration areas. The project is comprised of 365 mineral claims encompassing a 74 sq. km. area. The Hopper project is situated within the Tradition Territory of the Champagne and Ashihik First Nation, which has an exploration benefits agreement with Strategic.

QP Statement

Roger Hulstein, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within the news release.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 11 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of more than 100 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of $7.5 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 40% of Broden Mining Ltd., 38.9% of GGL Resources Corp., 33.5% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.9% of Honey Badger Silver Inc., 19.2% of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 18.7% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. All of these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 21.9% of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation which recently completed a US$9.2 million financing to advance its environmentally-friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement. The current value of Strategic's stock portfolio, excluding Broden Mining Ltd is approximately $21 million.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Strategic Metals Ltd.
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
[email protected]
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665721/Strategic-Metals-Receives-Drill-Results-from-Its-Hopper-Cu-Au-Ag-Project-Yukon

img.ashx?id=665721

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment