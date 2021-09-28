Logo
CubeSmart Ranked as One of Philadelphia's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, was named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s “Soaring 76 List” of the fastest-growing companies in the greater Philadelphia region.

The Soaring 76 List recognizes companies who have sustained strong financial performance over a three-year period.

“We are proud to be contributing to our hometown economy and to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “We have a strong operational platform and a talented team with a proven track record of execution which generates meaningful growth for all of our stakeholders.”

CubeSmart continues to build their team which is headquartered in Malvern, Pa. Visit careers.cubesmart.com to learn more about working at CubeSmart.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,252 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2021 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
Josh Schutzer
Vice President, Finance
(610) 535-5700

