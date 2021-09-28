Logo
Pressure BioSciences to Update Investors on Recent Accomplishments, Year-End Goals, Plans for Accelerating Revenue Growth, and Path to Profitability in 2022

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to Present this Week at the Benzinga Healthcare and Emerging Growth Small Cap Conferences

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced that the Company has accepted invitations to present at this week's Benzinga Healthcare and Emerging Growth Small Cap Conferences. These real-time, interactive investor conferences will feature presentations from multiple up-and-coming, innovative, and exciting small cap companies.

PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform, its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company, and its planned up-list to a U.S. national stock exchange. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below:

Emerging Growth Conference
DATE: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
TIME: 10:30 am EDT
PRESENTATION: Video Webcast
REGISTER (free): To+Register+for+the+Emerging+Growth+Conference%2C+Click+Here

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference
DATE: Thursday, September 30, 2021
TIME: 10:30 am EDT
PRESENTATION: Video Webcast
REGISTER (free): To+Register+for+the+Benzinga+Healthcare+Small+Cap+Conference%2C+Click+Here

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:
Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)
Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman (650)703-8557 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665846/Pressure-BioSciences-to-Update-Investors-on-Recent-Accomplishments-Year-End-Goals-Plans-for-Accelerating-Revenue-Growth-and-Path-to-Profitability-in-2022



