Dillard's Launches Nicola Bathie for Antonio Melani

Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Nicola Bathie for Antonio Melani, the Company’s latest limited-edition capsule collection debuted under the exclusive Antonio Melani brand. Developed in collaboration with internationally known, San Antonio-based, jewelry designer and lifestyle influencer, Nicola Bathie McLaughlin, the collection features exquisite, timeless fashion pieces curated specifically for fresh fall and holiday styling.

Nicola Bathie for Antonio Melani & Nicola Bathie for Edgehill Collection are available exclusively at Dillard's. Visit dillards.com to view this beautiful collection and learn more! (Photo: Business Wire)

Recognized for her love of ethereal femininity, this collection is adorned with elegant florals and delicate embellishments. Nicola's eye for detail brings to life an array of romantic silhouettes, flounced hemlines, and elegant holiday-ready looks. As a nod to Marie Antoinette's wardrobe, this collection draws a sense of nostalgia that tempts the senses into feeling a poetic sophistication.

Nicola Bathie McLaughlin stated, “It was an absolute honor to take a step into the fashion world with a celebrated brand such as Antonio Melani. My vision of this romantic capsule collection was meticulously turned into a reality that far surpassed my wildest dreams.”

Dillard’s Vice-President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie added, “We have been thrilled and are honored to work with Nicola Bathie in bringing her design vision to life in this collaboration with our largest and most well-known exclusive, women's brand, Antonio Melani. Nicola is an exceptionally talented visionary whose worldly sense of style and grace are captivatingly translated through the pieces in this dream-like and ethereal collection.”

Nicola Bathie for Antonio Melani is the final of three such collaborations introduced by Dillard’s in 2021 in partnership with highly revered social media influencers, well known by fashion followers in key Dillard’s markets. The Company seeks to drive fashion excitement and brand awareness through these tastemaker relationships, attracting new clients while solidifying loyalty to Dillard’s exclusive brands.

Nicola Bathie for Antonio Melani is now available online at dillards.com and in select Dillard’s locations in ladies' apparel sizes 0-16 and XS-XL. The line features complementing earrings, hair accessories and footwear. The line also features selections in big girls’ and little girls’ sizes under Nicola Bathie for Edgehill Collection. Dillard’s plans to celebrate the collection with in-store events across the country.

About Nicola Bathie McLaughlin

Nicola Bathie McLaughlin was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. She has lived in England, Michigan and grew up in San Antonio, Texas. Nicola graduated from Texas Christian University in 2013, majoring in interior design. With a love for jewelry and the arts, an eye for design, rooted with an entrepreneurial pursuit, Nicola McLaughlin developed the concept for her company. Nicola Bathie Designs is a fusion of different style environments that allows her jewelry to fit an array of lifestyles. Nicola’s pieces are ever evolving with seasons and are timeless at the same time; allowing every woman to feel as if her jewelry piece is a statement curated specifically for her. Follow Nicola on Instagram @nicolabathiemclaughlin or online at nicolabathie.com.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 248 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

