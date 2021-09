Arbutus to Participate in October Investor Conferences

WARMINSTER, Penn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in the following October investor conferences:



Chardan’s 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – Virtual (October 4-5, 2021)

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET

Presenters: William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference (October 13, 2021)

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET

Presenters: William Collier, Dr. Michael Sofia, Dr. Gaston Picchio, and David Hastings

The live webcast links for the fireside chats can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded ( ABUS) biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that it believes have the potential to provide a new curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.



