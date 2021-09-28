Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Research and Development Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Research and Development Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- “The Muscle to Move to the Clinic” Event Will Highlight Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement of Dyne’s DM1 and DMD Programs Toward Clinical Trials and Anticipated Timelines, and Feature Leading Experts in Both Disease Areas -

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ( DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, will host a virtual Research and Development Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 8:00 – 10:30 a.m. ET. The Muscle to Move to the Clinicevent will focus on Dyne’s co-lead development programs for rare muscle diseases, myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The program will feature presentations, discussion and Q&A with the following speakers:

  • Valeria Sansone, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical and Scientific Director, Clinical Center NeMO, Milan; Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Milan
  • John Day, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, and Director of the Neuromuscular Division, Stanford Neuroscience Health Center
  • Joshua Brumm, President and Chief Executive Officer: Dyne’s mission, key program updates and milestones
  • Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer: FORCE™ platform and review of preclinical data for Dyne’s DM1 and DMD programs, including new in vivo data presented during the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress and the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting
  • Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, Chief Medical Officer: preparations for advancing both programs into the clinic and initial plans for clinical trials

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit: https://investors.dyne-tx.com/events/event-details/dyne-rd-day.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
[email protected]
857-341-1203

ti?nf=ODMzMzM3NiM0NDI1ODc3IzIyMDA4OTI=
Dyne-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment