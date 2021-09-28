Vietnamese EV Innovator VinFast Selects Cerence to Power Intelligent Voice Assistant Across its Global Lineup

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vietnamese EV Innovator VinFast Selects Cerence to Power Intelligent Voice Assistant Across its Global Lineup

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cerence enables voice-powered access to key in-car features and functions, including ADAS

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that VinFast, Vietnam’s first domestic car company and a leader in electric vehicle innovation worldwide, has selected Cerence to power conversational AI across its lineup of smart EVs as it expands globally. VinFast is a member of Vingroup, the largest private corporation in Vietnam.

Leveraging embedded and cloud-based technologies from Cerence, VinFast’s AI-powered voice assistant, summoned with a simple “Hey VinFast,” is an intelligent, trusted companion deeply integrated with the car. Cerence provides VinFast drivers with conversational AI-enabled access to everything from navigation and traffic to phone calling and messaging to media, weather, news, tourist attractions, etc. Drivers can even control key vehicle functions like climate control and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with their voice and access important car status information like tire pressure or warning lights.

“We decided to partner with Cerence – an industry leader in conversational AI and automotive voice assistants – with the aim of creating an intelligent, AI-powered human-machine interface for each and every VinFast car, providing an innovative user experience,” said Pham Thuy Linh, Deputy CEO of VinFast. “We want to offer not only the best intelligent mobility experience but also a helpful and friendly ‘companion’ for drivers.”

Cerence’s voice assistant technologies and platforms combined with VinFast’s AI database enable a variety of highly interactive features in customers’ native languages. VinFast has selected several of Cerence’s core technologies – automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, text-to-speech, natural language generation, and speech signal enhancement – to create a human-like virtual assistant experience capable of two-way communication in six global languages, including English, German, French (for France and Canada), Spanish, and Dutch. VinFast’s AI assistant can understand commands and questions in drivers’ natural language – for example, drivers can say “I’m cold” to raise the temperature – as well as respond in kind, creating an enjoyable and collaborative experience. Users can even interrupt the assistant to progress the conversation forward and send new commands, rather than waiting for the assistant to pause.

“VinFast is a fast-moving leader that is transforming the global EV space with its innovative thinking,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We’re proud to support VinFast to bring critical conversational AI capabilities to their cars as they expand globally, creating a unique in-car experience that’s an integral piece of what it means to drive a VinFast.”

For more information about VinFast, visit www.vinfastauto.com. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Vingroup and VinFast
As the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, Vingroup is currently doing business in three core sectors namely technology, industry and services. In all sectors it has participated in, Vingroup is always a pioneer that leads market trends and creates world-class products and services of Vietnam. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - is Vietnam’s leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and the first Vietnamese automotive brand to launch in global markets. Established in 2017, VinFast’s state-of-the-art, 90% automated manufacturing complex in northern Vietnam is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Designed to be one of the world’s leading smart electric mobility companies, VinFast currently produces several models of electric scooters and buses in Vietnam, and will launch three new electric SUVs - VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36 respectively of C, D and E classes - in Vietnam, North America and Europe in 2021 and 2022.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

Nguyen Huu Trong
Vingroup’s Global Communications
Email: [email protected]

Mai Hai Nam
Vingroup’s Global Communications
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMzM4MCM0NDI2ODY1IzIxODc5MzM=
Cerence-Operating-Company.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment