Immutep to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences

Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Sydney, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, will present at investor conferences, as outlined below.

2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Participants: Marc Voigt, CEO will present a corporate overview in the virtual event format
Time/date: Wednesday 29 September 2021, EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)
Information: https://www.cantor.com/global-healthcare-2021/

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Healthcare Day (virtual)
Presenter: An informal discussion with Marc Voigt, CEO led by Goldman Sachs host Chris Cooper, Healthcare Analyst Global Investment Research and with investor Q&A.
Date: Thursday 7 October 2021, AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (

IMMP, Financial) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; [email protected]

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; [email protected]

