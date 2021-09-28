Logo
Longeveron Announces Multiple Presentations at the 11th Annual International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. ( LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related, and life-threatening conditions, today announced that the Company’s Lomecel-B research program will be featured in two presentations and a roundtable discussion at the 11th Annual International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR), taking place virtually September 29 - October 2, 2021. The ICFSR conference was created to speed the development of high-quality clinical trials in frail older adults with the goal of accelerating the discovery of treatments, prevention methods for healthy aging and prevention of disabilities and dependency in older adults.

Roundtable details as follows:

Title: Topline Results from the Phase 2b Study of Lomecel-B in Patients with Aging Frailty
Presenter: Dr. Jorge Ruiz, M.D., Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Miami VA Healthcare System
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 11:30 – 12:10 p.m. ET

A live panel with Dr. Ruiz and Longeveron management will follow the presentation.

Oral presentation details and schedules are as follows:

Title: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study in Japan to Investigate the Safety and Efficacy of Lomecel-B administration by Longeveron in patients with Aging Frailty: Study Design and Rationale.
Abstract ID: OC34
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 01:00 AM EST (release of on-demand recording)

Title: Study Design and Rationale for HERA: A Phase I/II study evaluating the effects of Intravenous Delivery of Lomecel-B on Vaccine-Specific Antibody Responses in Subjects with Aging Frailty.
Abstract ID: OC58
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021
Time: 01:00 AM EST (release of on-demand recording)

Those interested in registering for the conference can find more information at the conference website: https://frailty-sarcopenia.com/. All three presentations will be posted to Longeveron’s website after the conference under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.longeveron.com.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Forward-Looking and Other Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials; the size of the market opportunity for our product candidates, the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Brendan Payne
Stern Investor Relations
Office Direct: 212-698-8695 |Office Main: 212-362-1200
[email protected] | www.sternir.com

Source: Longeveron Inc
Source: LGVN

