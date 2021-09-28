Worksport Appoints Sengkee Ahn and Michael Timmons to Advisory Board

Mississauga, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) has appointed Mr. Sengkee Ahn and Mr. Mike Timmons to its Advisory Board.



The Company’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation and innovating how clean energy is produced and harnessed is paving the way for a global transition to solar- and Hydrogen-powered charging & storage technology solutions. The Company is focused on bringing such implementations to market that management believes have the potential to shift consumers’ utilization towards adopting these off-grid technologies. Management is confident that the Advisory appointments of Sengkee Ahn and Michael Timmons will enhance the Company’s go-to-market strategies in various channels as it nears production manufacturing.

Sengkee Ahn is a strategic advisor in business strategy and corporate development. Mr. Ahn has almost three decades of experience advising and working with some of the wealthiest organizations and individuals in Canada. He currently serves as Managing Director and Head of Private Banking, National Client Group, Central & Western Canada for National Bank. Previously, Mr. Ahn was the CFO for one of the largest alternative nicotine companies in North America and, before that, was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for a large cannabis company in Southwestern Ontario. He spent over 20 years at RBC and CIBC, holding various senior positions in wealth management, Capital Markets, and Commercial Banking.

Worksport management believes that Mr. Ahn’s appointment to its Advisory Board will facilitate introductions in strategic circles where, in combination with the Company’s Independent Director, Amb. Siegel, advocacy for Worksport can make significant, expedited inroads.

“I am delighted to work with Worksport. They have the expertise, technology, and the drive to achieve significant growth in the automotive space and become the pioneers of clean fuel cell energy,” states Mr. Ahn.

Michael (Mike) Timmons is Director of Operations for BlackRidge Enterprises, a Division of Ken Garff Automotive, where he directly advises BlackRidge’s President and KGA Leadership on market strategy as well as eyeing synergistic identifiers between dealerships and specific accessory divisions. Previously, Mr. Timmons was VP of Truck Hero’s Jeep & Off-Road – Rugged Ridge | Omix-ADA Division, where he developed & oversaw core business practices that improved branding and new product development approaches.

Worksport management believes that Mr. Timmons’s appointment to its Advisory Board will enhance the Company’s GTM strategies across various channels with the potential to achieve a strong market-leading position as an innovator in the clean energy automotive sector.

“The new Terravis Energy division from Worksport is very electrifying. This cutting-edge, state-of-the-art bundle is what the Bed Cover and Truck Accessory market needed. With the world in need of more green alternative energy solutions, there seems to be endless opportunities for Worksport in so many markets,” states Mr. Timmons.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the renewable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Business Development Manager

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: [email protected]

W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachments