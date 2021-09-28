The Shyft Group's Utilimaster To Showcase Three Specialized Vehicles At Utility Expo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Shyft Group's Utilimaster To Showcase Three Specialized Vehicles At Utility Expo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Utilimaster's utility vehicles demonstrate the brand's wide range of capabilities, from cargo vans to utility trucks

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster® will showcase three unique utility vehicles that demonstrate the brand's wide range of capabilities at The Utility Expo taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, September 28-30. Utilimaster – a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets – provides utility trucks that are specifically designed to perform essential services in the most difficult and rugged conditions.

Utilimaster_Utility_WIV.jpg

"Each of us rely on the essential services provided by utility companies and municipalities as they keep our communities functioning. At Utilimaster, we provide the vans and trucks that make this work easier for frontline crews. We've seen first-hand all summer how important these services are as we've witnessed flooding, storm damage, and power outages across North America from hurricanes, thunderstorms, and other inclement weather," said Chad Heminover, President of Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services. "Utilimaster builds and upfits utility vehicles across vehicle classes and platforms, to perform precisely and effectively for our customers."

The Utility Expo is the largest gathering of utility and construction professionals in North America and gives attendees firsthand access to leading experts and innovators in manufacturing and technology, for every utility segment. This year, Utilimaster is showcasing three vehicle platforms: an Aeromaster® walk-in van, Ford Transit Cargo Van, and Ford F-150 Pickup Truck. These specialized vehicles include:

  • Aeromaster Freightliner MT55 Walk-In Van: features an Onan Generator, a Team Fenex Air Delivery System, an EZ Stak interior cargo package, vise assemblies, cargo area HVAC, and flip down rear step bumper. This step van is upfitted to serve as an underground substation vehicle that delivers fresh, climate-controlled air to utility workers working underground.

  • Ford Transit Cargo Van: includes a solid steel bulkhead with windows, Stabiligrip cargo flooring, Legend DuraTherm liner, LED strobe lighting, Samsara GPS, GFI outlets, and a 3600w inverter. This upfit is designed for electric meter testing applications.

  • Ford F-150 Pickup Truck: showcases a Workforce topper, StorMaster combo cargo management system, drop down ladder rack, and Vanner inverter. This truck is ideal for general contractors and light-duty jobsite applications requiring quick and secure access to tools.

"Each one of these utility vehicles demonstrate Utilimaster's ability to deliver highly customized upfits to our customers that are tailored to their specific needs. We build vehicles that are ready to meet the challenges for the specific job at hand – from cargo vans and pickup trucks to large walk-in vans," said Heminover. "We're a one-stop-shop body company and upfitter. Whether its generators, auxiliary power systems, compressors, emergency scene lighting, or heating and air to keep workers comfortable in extreme conditions, our dedicated sales and engineering teams provide the exact upfit for the exact job through our Work-Driven Design® process."

For more information about The Shyft Group, visit www.TheShyftGroup.com.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:
Media:
Samara Hamilton
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
The Shyft Group
[email protected]
(517) 997-3860

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
[email protected]
(248) 631-8558

Investors:
Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations
The Shyft Group
[email protected]
(517) 997-3862

Ford_Transit__ComEd_Aeromaster__F150_Pickup_Truck.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE20826&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-shyft-groups-utilimaster-to-showcase-three-specialized-vehicles-at-utility-expo-301386461.html

SOURCE Utilimaster

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE20826&Transmission_Id=202109280730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE20826&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment