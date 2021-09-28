The Shyft Group's Utilimaster To Showcase Three Specialized Vehicles At Utility Expo

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster® will showcase three unique utility vehicles that demonstrate the brand's wide range of capabilities at The Utility Expo taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, September 28-30. Utilimaster – a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets – provides utility trucks that are specifically designed to perform essential services in the most difficult and rugged conditions.

"Each of us rely on the essential services provided by utility companies and municipalities as they keep our communities functioning. At Utilimaster, we provide the vans and trucks that make this work easier for frontline crews. We've seen first-hand all summer how important these services are as we've witnessed flooding, storm damage, and power outages across North America from hurricanes, thunderstorms, and other inclement weather," said Chad Heminover, President of Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services. "Utilimaster builds and upfits utility vehicles across vehicle classes and platforms, to perform precisely and effectively for our customers."

The Utility Expo is the largest gathering of utility and construction professionals in North America and gives attendees firsthand access to leading experts and innovators in manufacturing and technology, for every utility segment. This year, Utilimaster is showcasing three vehicle platforms: an Aeromaster® walk-in van, Ford Transit Cargo Van, and Ford F-150 Pickup Truck. These specialized vehicles include:

Aeromaster Freightliner MT55 Walk-In Van: features an Onan Generator, a Team Fenex Air Delivery System, an EZ Stak interior cargo package, vise assemblies, cargo area HVAC, and flip down rear step bumper. This step van is upfitted to serve as an underground substation vehicle that delivers fresh, climate-controlled air to utility workers working underground.





features an Onan Generator, a Team Fenex Air Delivery System, an EZ Stak interior cargo package, vise assemblies, cargo area HVAC, and flip down rear step bumper. This step van is upfitted to serve as an underground substation vehicle that delivers fresh, climate-controlled air to utility workers working underground. Ford Transit Cargo Van: includes a solid steel bulkhead with windows, Stabiligrip cargo flooring, Legend DuraTherm liner, LED strobe lighting, Samsara GPS, GFI outlets, and a 3600w inverter. This upfit is designed for electric meter testing applications.





includes a solid steel bulkhead with windows, Stabiligrip cargo flooring, Legend DuraTherm liner, LED strobe lighting, Samsara GPS, GFI outlets, and a 3600w inverter. This upfit is designed for electric meter testing applications. Ford F-150 Pickup Truck: showcases a Workforce topper, StorMaster combo cargo management system, drop down ladder rack, and Vanner inverter. This truck is ideal for general contractors and light-duty jobsite applications requiring quick and secure access to tools.

"Each one of these utility vehicles demonstrate Utilimaster's ability to deliver highly customized upfits to our customers that are tailored to their specific needs. We build vehicles that are ready to meet the challenges for the specific job at hand – from cargo vans and pickup trucks to large walk-in vans," said Heminover. "We're a one-stop-shop body company and upfitter. Whether its generators, auxiliary power systems, compressors, emergency scene lighting, or heating and air to keep workers comfortable in extreme conditions, our dedicated sales and engineering teams provide the exact upfit for the exact job through our Work-Driven Design® process."

For more information about The Shyft Group, visit www.TheShyftGroup.com.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

