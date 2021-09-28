Shentel Expands its Beam Internet Service to New Canton, Virginia and Ruckersville, Virginia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Shentel Expands its Beam Internet Service to New Canton, Virginia and Ruckersville, Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reliable, High-Speed Internet Is Now Available to more than 1,000 Unserved and Underserved Households

PR Newswire

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 28, 2021

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced the expansion of high-speed Internet access to homes in Buckingham and Greene Counties through Beam, its new fixed wireless broadband service. This expansion will benefit over 1,000 households and is part of a larger expansion that has already made service available to over 22,000 households this year.

Beam_Internet_Logo.jpg

In New Canton, Virginia, an estimated 6-mile coverage radius is being broadcast from a communications tower located at 25290 N. James Madison Highway, providing coverage to over 300 households.

In Ruckersville, Virginia, an estimated 6-mile coverage radius is being broadcast from a communications tower located at 580 Carpenters Mill Road providing coverage to over 600 households.

Beam Internet targets rural, less densely populated areas of Shentel's footprint during a time when reliable, high-speed Internet has become more critical than ever before. Beam's fixed wireless broadband service is delivered over licensed 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz mid-band spectrum and leverages 5G-ready LTE technology, local communications towers, small cell sites, and Shentel's extensive regional fiber optic network. Beam offers download speeds up to 100 Mbps, and prices start at $60 per month with no hidden fees or surcharges.

"For well over a century, rural communities have been able to rely on Shentel for dependable telecommunications technology," said Dan Meenan, VP of Wireless Engineering & Construction at Shentel. "Beam Internet represents our next step in providing fast, affordable, and reliable high speed Internet to meet the telecommunications needs of unserved and underserved homes."

For more information about Beam internet, please visit www.iwantbeam.com or call (540) 534-2326.

About Beam

Beam is a fixed wireless service that brings fast, reliable, and cost-effective broadband to underserved communities by leveraging cell sites and 4G/5G ready LTE technology using exclusively licensed wireless spectrum frequencies. Beam Internet is offered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), who believes that everyone should have access to high quality and reliable high-speed internet, regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.iwantbeam.com

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH20651&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shentel-expands-its-beam-internet-service-to-new-canton-virginia-and-ruckersville-virginia-301386061.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH20651&Transmission_Id=202109280740PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH20651&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment