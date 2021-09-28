SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DSPG, ADTN, VEI, and VNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synaptics Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $22.00 per share in cash for each share of DSPG common stock that they hold. If you own DSPG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dspg

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with ADVA ("ADVA"). ADTN and ADVA will combine under a new holding company, which will be renamed ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. following the closing. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each ADVA share will be exchanged for 0.8244 shares of the new holding company. ADTN shares will be exchanged for shares in the new holding company on a one-for-one basis. At the closing, ADTN shareholders will own approximately 54% of the equity of the combined company and ADVA shareholders will own approximately 46%. If you own ATDN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adtn

Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEI shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake for each VEI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.77 based upon Chesapeake's September 24, 2021 closing price of $58.59. If you own VEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vei

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Magna International Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $31.25 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-dspg-adtn-vei-and-vne-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301385836.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP