Schlage® AD Locks Integrated With Gallagher First Approved For FIPS-201-2 Government Use

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Allegion introduces the first integrated electronic lock available for government procurement, with Gallagher as the first PACS partner to complete the integration.

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 28 2021

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 28 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, and Gallagher, a global security manufacturer, today announced that the US Government has approved their new electronic access solution. Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 is integrated with Gallagher's Command Centre security software platform and is the first electronic lock listed on the general services administration (GSA) Approved Product List (APL)—expanding access to key government clients.

Allegion_Logo.jpg

Schlage's AD Series locks are adaptable, allowing for upgrades to be made without taking the lock off the door to ensure a seamless transition to new technologies in the future. The durable design replaces several pieces of equipment with one system that is cost effective and requires less time for installation. The comprehensive solution combines the electrified lock, credential reader, access control sensors (door position switch and tamper switch). The electrified lock brings more visibility and control to the opening, allowing for real-time communication and enables centralized lockdown capabilities, when necessary.

To further simplify accessibility, control, and compliance, the Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 solution is compatible with Personal Identity Verification (PIV) and Personal Identity Verification Interoperable (PIV-I) credentials, as well as the Department of Defense (DoD) Common Access Cards (CAC's) and performs certificate validation at the time of access. The solution also provides challenge response for the CAK certificate, ensuring compliance with Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12), and meets Federal Information Processing Standard 201 (FIPS 201-2).

"As government entities are only permitted to procure GSA APL listed compliant products and services, we are pleased to offer the first electronic lock through our collaboration with Gallagher," said Mark Casey, Director, National Electronics Sales at Allegion. "With budgets top of mind for agencies, the solution provides a cost-effective, all-in-one reader lock that is FIPS 201-2 compliant for ease of procurement."

The integrated solution successfully passed extensive government security vulnerability and interoperability testing based upon the standards outlined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and governing bodies. Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 is now available to all federal agencies for procurement and listed under APL #10133 on the GSA APL.

"We are deeply committed to developing best-in-class security solutions that are optimized for our government clients," said Scott Elliott, Vice President of The Americas at Gallagher. "We are the first Physical Access Control System (PACS) provider to complete this integration with Allegion and to gain GSA APL approval for the integrated FIPS 201-2 approved solution. As we continue our strong partnership with Allegion, we intend to advance additional solutions to market that are secure, unified, and that solve the unique and evolving security challenges of our customers."

Visit us.allegion.com for more information about the AD-302 FIPS 201-2.

About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Gallagher
A global technology leader in integrated access control, intrusion detection, and perimeter protection, Gallagher's security solutions are in use within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, education, and small businesses in more than 130 countries. Our high-security suite of products for US Government are WTO, BAA, and TAA compliant and listed on the GSA Approved Products List, certifying their conformance to U.S. Federal FICAM standards and FIPS 201-2. Please visit security.gallagher.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=LA21005&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schlage-ad-locks-integrated-with-gallagher-first-approved-for-fips-201-2-government-use-301386527.html

SOURCE Allegion US

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA21005&Transmission_Id=202109280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA21005&DateId=20210928
