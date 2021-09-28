Logo
Agenda and Speaker Line-Up Unveiled for BlackBerry Security Summit 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Thought leaders and experts from AWS, Deloitte, GE Power, Google and the U.S. Congress to share best practices, cybersecurity & IoT industry insights and best-in-class technology solutions.

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 28, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), has unveiled the agenda and speaker line-up for the company's 8th annual Security Summit. Hosted virtually for the second year in a row, the event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe to experience a blend of live and OnDemand sessions, fireside chats and interactive talks on topics including cybersecurity innovations and best practices, prevention-first security, endpoint management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as IoT and connected vehicle platform differentiation.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Taking place on Wednesday October 13th and free to attend, the Security Summit features a packed agenda with an opening keynote from John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, John Giamatteo, President of the Cyber Security Business Unit, and Mattias Eriksson, President of the IoT Business Unit, product demo sessions, customer-led case studies, talks from BlackBerry's Threat Research team as well as additional activities designed to critically engage and deepen attendees' understanding of the cybersecurity and IoT technology landscapes.

The newly released Security Summit agenda features a diverse array of cybersecurity and IoT industry experts from highly respected organizations such as AWS, CarIQ, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Electra Vehicles, Fairfax County Government, GE Power, Google, OSS Engineering Consultants, Risk Based Security, The MITRE Corporation, and the U.S. Congress.

"It's a pleasure to host and learn from well-regarded thought leaders from across the cybersecurity and IoT industries and we're thrilled to have such a strong line-up of speakers and companies joining us at this year's Security Summit," said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. "With a who's who of the world's most innovative organizations and the respective leaders driving them forward, attendees can expect no shortage of insights and fresh perspectives on how to stay on top of the latest trends and innovations in their field with a view to keeping one step ahead of cyber and competitive threats."

Register today to secure your spot – www.blackberry.com/securitysummit.

Follow more Security Summit updates and news on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and check out our new BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. corporate video, which highlights how BlackBerry's trusted AI-powered security solutions secure and protect everyone, everything, everywhere – 'intelligently'.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF20932&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenda-and-speaker-line-up-unveiled-for-blackberry-security-summit-2021-301386514.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20932&Transmission_Id=202109280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20932&DateId=20210928
