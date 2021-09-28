APPlife Digital Solutions Launches Updated Corporate Website

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:ALDS)("APPlife" or the "Company"), an e-commerce and cloud-based solutions provider for work, home, recreation, and research, today announced the launch of its new updated website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while showcasing three of its proprietary e–commerce platforms, Rooster Essentials, Office Hop, and B2BCHX.

The new website includes many new features to help users find the information they need quickly and easily, including reorganized information to highlight the benefits each business creates for consumers. The redesign provides a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. In addition, APPlife's new website makes it easier for investors to learn and locate valuable information about its proprietary project portfolio:

Rooster Essentials is an e-commerce shopping platform that offers premium, curated men's grooming products, including hair care, skin care, beard care and shaving tools.

is an e-commerce shopping platform that offers premium, curated men's grooming products, including hair care, skin care, beard care and shaving tools. Office Hop allows businesses or property owners to list unoccupied office and meeting rooms through an online marketplace.

allows businesses or property owners to list unoccupied office and meeting rooms through an online marketplace. B2BCHX offers background checks on Chinese companies, providing valuable due diligence through a third-party verification report.

"We are excited to introduce an innovative new website to showcase our project portfolio and global service offerings," said Matthew Reid, APPlife's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The new site more closely aligns APPlife's public image with our vision for growth as an e-commerce and cloud-based solutions provider. In addition to serving as an investor resource, the site leverages technology to provide faster, easier, and more in-depth access to APPlife's story, diverse market strategies, and investment philosophy. We continue to believe our lifestyle brands, products, and services will disrupt the men's grooming, office space rental, and background verification categories."

Highlights of the new website include:

Responsive redesign across multiple browsers and devices

Enhanced navigation and content search capabilities

Easy-to-use search, filtering, and downloading features

Clear depiction of APPlife's portfolio projects: Rooster Essentials, Office Hop, and B2BCHX. (https://www.applifedigital.com/projects/)

Integration of social media including: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/applifedigital) Twitter (@APPlifeDigital) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/applife-digital-solutions-inc/) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4IsVpyN3qZ162DQoG8gaxA)



For any suggestions, questions, comments, and to view the new site, please visit www.applifedigital.com/.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions creates, invests, and builds e-commerce and cloud-based solutions for work, home, recreation, and research. Through its portfolio of businesses, APPlife develops life solutions for everyday issues and needs. Current businesses include: Rooster Essentials, an e–commerce platform of curated grooming products for men, one of the fastest growing markets in the consumer brands space. Office Hop, an online rental marketplace for private offices, meeting rooms, lunch meetings, and creative spaces – imagine vacation rentals, but for office space. B2BCHX, an accredited resource for background checks on Chinese companies. More information about APPlife and its portfolio of businesses is available at www.applifedigital.com.

ABOUT ROOSTER ESSENTIALS

Rooster Essentials offers the finest selection of men's grooming products with everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. Daily use products, lifestyle essentials and grooming necessities, Rooster Essentials offers premium men's hair care, skin care, shaving essentials, and beard grooming tools from leading brands. Auto-delivery options with monthly auto billing are also available. Shop www.roosteressentials.com for gifts and kits that include premium men's grooming and lifestyle products.

ABOUT OFFICE HOP

Office Hop is an online rental marketplace for short-term shared and private offices, meeting rooms, private rooms in restaurants and creative spaces. We connect professionals and businesses looking for flexible and on-demand workspace to amazing properties that fit their size and budget requirements. We create transparency and accessibility in the office and meeting space market by allowing anyone to book venues online quickly and easily as well as allowing hosts to list their available space for rent. We offer options for short-term office or meeting room rentals customized around your needs. From daily to weekly arrangements, Office Hop provides the perfect workspace for your team and budget. For more information, please visit www.officehop.com.

ABOUT B2BCHX

B2BCHX is an online resource for vetting Chinese based companies. The service offers three price points (US$79, US$399 or US$1,299) for detailed reporting from a reputable Chinese law firm, providing a cost-effective way to do a background check on a Chinese company. To learn more about B2BCHX and view a sample report, please visit www.B2BCHX.com.

Contacts:

Jody Janson

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applife-digital-solutions-launches-updated-corporate-website-301386508.html

SOURCE APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.