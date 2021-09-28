HealthLynked Launches QwikCheck V2.0, with Dynamic Linking for Healthcare Facilities to Streamline Check-in and Maintain Social Distancing

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, announced today the launch of its new patient check in system, QwikCheck V2.0. The new version offers a streamlined process for practices to institute remote patient check-in without the need for any additional hardware. The new check-in system uses dynamic linking, which allows a single QR code tied to a practice that works seamlessly with both Android and iOS platforms.

Patients can now check in for their doctor's appointment using their mobile devices regardless of their smart phone's operating system, age, or model. If the patient is not a current HealthLynked user, they are directed to download the HealthLynked App and then continue the check-in process. Patients then check-in by selecting their healthcare provider, submitting their phone number, and updating their healthcare information. This information is shared with their doctor and can be done via their mobile device right in the HealthLynked app.

Once a patient has completed their initial setup, on return visits they are recognized, and the check-in process is even faster and more streamlined. One important benefit of QwikCheck V2.0 is it allows patients to maintain social distance from the office staff and other patients while waiting for their appointment.

Medical practices can monitor patient check-ins through their QwikCheck dashboard and notify patients via SMS messaging to their mobile device when the healthcare provider is ready to see them. Patient intake information is provided to the practice via the application and eliminates front office exposure, time and redundant paperwork. QwikCheck V2.0 also provides all the back-end analytics for practices to manage their patient flow and optimize their provider's schedules. QwikCheck V1.0 is still available for practices wishing to provide a secure Wi-Fi connection to patients while they are waiting by utilizing our Patient Access Hub.

QwikCheck V2.0 has been tested in selected medical practices and the feedback has been tremendous. The adoption rate is 99.9% and patients love the ease of checking in and not waiting in line at their provider's office. Patients can also watch healthcare videos and read healthcare blogs. Patient can choose to wait outside the waiting room and still be notified via their smart phone when the doctor is ready to see them.

Patients have delayed medical treatments due to concerns about COVID-19 with over 42.9M cases in the US and 688K deaths. QwikCheck provides a safer way for patients to receive medical care and reduce the risk of exposure for both patients and healthcare providers.

Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated, "The new version of QwikCheck provides a needed service to the Healthcare community and reduces the exposure risk of COVID-19 in medical waiting rooms. We are excited to offer this tool to the medical community to better managing patient check-in and save lives by allowing patients to maintain social distancing during medical visits."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+1-(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

[email protected]

+1-(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

+1-(760)-564-7400

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlynked-launches-qwikcheck-v2-0--with-dynamic-linking-for-healthcare-facilities-to-streamline-check-in-and-maintain-social-distancing-301386476.html

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.