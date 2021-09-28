Oracle Introduces Next-Generation Exadata X9M Platforms

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the availability of the Oracle Exadata X9M platforms, the latest version of the industry's fastest and most affordable systems for running Oracle Database. The new Exadata X9M offerings include Oracle Exadata Database Machine X9M and Exadata [email protected] X9M—the only platform that runs Oracle Autonomous Database in customer data centers. Today, 87 percent of the Global Fortune 100 and thousands of smaller enterprises rely on Oracle Exadata to run their business-critical workloads.

Next-generation Exadata X9M platforms accelerate online transaction processing (OLTP) with more than 70 percent higher IOPs rates and IO latencies of under 19 microseconds. They also deliver up to an 87 percent increase in analytic SQL throughput and machine learning workloads. By delivering higher performance at the same price as the previous generation, Exadata X9M enables customers to reduce the costs of running transactional workloads by up to 42 percent, and analytics workloads by up to 47 percent.

"The Oracle Exadata X9M generation continues our strategy of providing customers exceptional value by delivering the world's fastest and most available Oracle Database platform, and making it available everywhere—in the public cloud, [email protected], and on-premises," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "For X9M we adopted the latest CPUs, networking, and storage hardware, and optimized our software to deliver dramatically faster performance. Customers get the fastest OLTP, the fastest analytics and the best consolidation—all at the same price as the previous generation. No other platform, do-it-yourself infrastructure, database, or cloud service comes close to Exadata X9M performance, cost/performance, or simplicity."

Equinix is a $73B leading digital infrastructure company. "Our investment in Oracle Exadata has exceeded our expectations," said Greg Ogle, vice president, Global IT Infrastructure, Equinix. "Not only did we address our biggest challenge of increasing performance for the Siebel CRM platform by an average of 40 percent, and 4-5X on large queries, but we also reaped the benefits of consolidating all of our databases onto Exadata, reduced our 287 databases by half, lowered administration, improved uptime, and saved 50 percent of our legacy costs. We have used Exadata X7 and X8M and we're looking forward to leveraging X9M in the future."

"Oracle continues to push the outside edge of the performance envelope with the introduction of Exadata [email protected] X9M. When combined with Autonomous Database's self-driving capabilities it's a powerful enterprise-grade database cloud on-premises offering that delivers impressive value on multiple levels," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "For companies serious about running these types of critical Oracle-based applications in an on-premises enterprise database cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] is the obvious choice."

Intel is a $220B world leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing. "Our partnership with Oracle has never been more important, said Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager, Datacenter and AI Group, Intel. "I am thrilled that Exadata X9M and Exadata [email protected] X9M will support Intel's latest 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processor platform and Intel's Optane persistent memory, delivering impressive throughput and efficiency enhancements. I look forward to new possibilities unleashed by Oracle's new platforms. I'm also pleased to say that Intel uses Exadata in our most critical factory operations within our manufacturing group. We are honored to be a part of the Oracle Exadata family."

Oracle Exadata [email protected] X9M

Exadata [email protected] X9M is faster than previous generations, with up to 80 percent faster scan rates, 87 percent higher IOPS, and SQL read latency of less than 19 microseconds. Higher performance at the same price reduces costs by up to 47 percent compared to previous generation systems, while elastic storage expansion now offers up to 45 percent lower infrastructure costs for large-scale workloads. Operator Access Control provides customers with complete control over how their systems are remotely managed, increasing security in sensitive and regulated environments.

Compared to Amazon RDS using all-flash storage, Exadata [email protected] X9M delivers 50X better OLTP latency. Compared to Microsoft Azure SQL using all-flash storage, Exadata [email protected] X9M delivers 100X better OLTP latency. For analytics, Exadata [email protected] X9M delivers up to 25X faster throughput than Microsoft Azure SQL, and up to 72X faster throughput than Amazon RDS. Exadata [email protected] X9M also delivers 50X better OLTP latency and 18X more aggregate throughput than databases running on AWS RDS using a full rack AWS Outposts configuration.

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] X9M

Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's only self-driving database, is now available on Exadata [email protected] X9M. A key new enhancement is support for small databases running with fractional CPUs to enable agile, low-cost consolidation, application development, and testing. Integration with Oracle's Zero Data Loss Recovery Appliance improves protection against data loss and ransomware cyber-attacks. In addition, customers can benefit from advanced security features such as customer-managed encryption keys, and database-level Access Control Lists (ACL). Business-critical applications can now leverage simplified disaster recovery provisioning using cross-region Oracle Autonomous Data Guard, as well as Oracle GoldenGate for heterogeneous data replication and streaming data processing for real-time analytics.

Oracle Exadata Database Machine X9M—the Core Platform

The core Exadata X9M platform is built using a unique scale-out architecture that combines the latest Intel CPUs, Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem), and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) to deliver up to 27.6M IOPS and sub 19 microsecond latency for OLTP. To accelerate analytics applications, each Exadata X9M rack delivers over 1 TB/sec of analytical scan throughput and provides up to 576 CPUs in intelligent storage servers to process low-level SQL queries, analytics, and machine learning algorithms.

To simplify IT operations, Exadata X9M allows any combination of OLTP, analytics, machine learning, in-memory and mixed workloads to complete faster and consume fewer resources. With 33 percent more database server CPUs and memory, as well as 28 percent more storage than previous generations, Exadata X9M customers can consolidate even more Oracle Databases on a single Exadata system, further reducing cost and complexity.

Oracle's Zero Data Loss Recovery Appliance X9M

Oracle today also announced the availability of Zero Data Loss Recovery Appliance X9M. The Recovery Appliance is purpose-built to protect Oracle Databases, featuring unique capabilities to recover databases with no data loss and automatically validate backups for assured database recoverability. Oracle is also introducing new Cyber Vault capabilities for reliably recovering from malware and ransomware attacks. The new Recovery Appliance version increases storage capacity by 30 percent and lowers entry-level pricing by 50 percent. New features include synchronization between multiple Recovery Appliances to enable backup and recovery continuity during unplanned and planned outages. In addition, support for long-term backup retention options include on-premises Oracle ZFS Storage Appliance and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Object Storage.

