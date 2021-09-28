Logo
Bay View Funding Appoints Morgan Hansen Vice President, Regional Sales Manager in Atlanta

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, today announced the appointment of Morgan Hansen as vice president and regional sales manager in Atlanta, Georgia.

Morgan Hansen, who brings more than a decade of experience to the role, will focus on new factoring business origination in the Southeast and neighboring markets. Bay View’s factoring products serve companies that are well-positioned for substantial growth and need flexible sources of working capital to both support and expand their operations. Bay View serves a wide range of industries and offers factoring facilities up to $20 million.

“We are excited to welcome Morgan aboard. She adds an essential expertise to our already deep and talented team, who have served in the factoring industry for more than three decades,” said Glen Shu, President of Bay View Funding and President of Heritage Bank of Commerce’s Specialty Lending Group. “Our dedicated factoring team is actively meeting rising demand across the country, including the fast growing Atlanta area.”

Prior to joining Bay View, Hansen held the positions of Senior Business Development Officer at an asset-based lender and was previously a Business Development Officer at a commercial finance solutions company that offered invoice factoring.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

ABOUT BAY VIEW FUNDING

Since 1985, Bay View Funding has been providing reliable and quality accounts receivable financing services to businesses. A subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, it is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.bayviewfunding.com.

ABOUT HERITAGE BANK OF COMMERCE

Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA has full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. The Heritage Specialty Finance Group also includes a national asset-based lending team and a regional SBA lending team in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank.

Heritage Bank of Commerce is a Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact: Jarrod Gerhardt, SVP, Marketing Director (925) 287-7884

